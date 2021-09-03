China urges European Parliament to abide by one-China principle
BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese spokesperson on Thursday urged certain bodies and members of the European Parliament to adhere to the one-China principle when handling Taiwan-related issues.
Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks when commenting on a recent report adopted by the European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs, which called for elevating EU-Taiwan "political relations."
The one-China principle is a widely recognized norm for international relations and a consensus of the international community, said Zhu, urging the relevant bodies and members of the European Parliament to rectify their wrong remarks and decisions.
Zhu also reiterated that any attempts by Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party to rely on foreign forces to seek "Taiwan independence" will amount to nothing.
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
- China's top political advisory body rejects European Parliament's Taiwan report
- China criticizes European Parliament's report on relations with Taiwan for violating one-China principle
- Railway Express to bolster economic development in Europe, foster stronger China-EU ties: expert
- Commentary: One-China principle brooks no violation
- China, EU have no conflict of fundamental interests: Chinese FM
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.