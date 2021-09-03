China urges European Parliament to abide by one-China principle

Xinhua) 09:21, September 03, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese spokesperson on Thursday urged certain bodies and members of the European Parliament to adhere to the one-China principle when handling Taiwan-related issues.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks when commenting on a recent report adopted by the European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs, which called for elevating EU-Taiwan "political relations."

The one-China principle is a widely recognized norm for international relations and a consensus of the international community, said Zhu, urging the relevant bodies and members of the European Parliament to rectify their wrong remarks and decisions.

Zhu also reiterated that any attempts by Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party to rely on foreign forces to seek "Taiwan independence" will amount to nothing.

