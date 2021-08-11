Commentary: One-China principle brooks no violation

August 11, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson on Tuesday made remarks concerning China's decision to recall its ambassador to Lithuania and about the demand that the Lithuanian government recall its ambassador to China, noting they are legitimate and reasonable countermeasures to the European nation's move to allow the Taiwan authorities open a "representative office" under the name "Taiwan."

The Lithuanian move is in brazen breach of the spirit of the communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the Baltic country.

The spokesperson urged Lithuania to immediately rectify its wrong decision, take concrete measures to undo the damage, and not to move further down the wrong path, according to a statement published on the ministry's website.

Lithuania must realize that the one-China principle brooks no violation, and any attempt to disregard or deny the principle will come at a heavy price.

There is only one China in the world. The government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. The one-China principle is a widely recognized norm in international relations and common consensus of the international community, serving as the political foundation for China to develop friendly bilateral relations with other countries.

Lithuania's wrong move is no different from turning back the wheels of history, which severely undermines China's national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Taiwan question concerns China's core interests and China cannot make any compromise or concession on this question. China has previously made repeated representations and articulated the potential consequences to Lithuania, but the latter has arbitrarily persisted on its own course in total disregard to China's stance.

Therefore, the responsibility for bilateral relations plunging into a difficult situation lies totally with the Lithuanian side.

The Chinese government and people have unwavering determination to achieve reunification of the country. The red line of safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity brooks no violation.

Lithuania must fully understand the extreme importance and sensibility of the Taiwan question, and realize in time the potential serious consequences of "playing with fire." It is better for the Lithuanian side to pull back before it is too late and refrain from moving further down the wrong path.

