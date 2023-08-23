Mainland spokesperson appreciates Central American Parliament's Taiwan-related move

Xinhua) 08:21, August 23, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Tuesday expressed appreciation for a decision made by the Central American Parliament to revoke the permanent observer status of Taiwan's legislative body and include the National People's Congress of China as its permanent observer.

It has again proven that the attempts by Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authorities to solicit external support for "Taiwan independence" are doomed to fail, said Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office.

Reiterating that there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is part of China, Zhu said that the one-China principle is a consensus in the international community that has the overwhelming support of the people and represents an irresistible trend of the times.

