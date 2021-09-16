Bicentennial of Independence of Central America commemorated

Xinhua) 13:14, September 16, 2021

Cessna A-37 Dragonfly airplanes take part in the commemoration of the Bicentennial of Independence in Central America, in San Salvador department, El Salvador, on Sept. 15, 2021. El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Costa Rica commemorated the Bicentennial of Independence of Central America on Sept. 15. (Photo by Alexander Pena/Xinhua)

