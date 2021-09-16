Home>>
Bicentennial of Independence of Central America commemorated
(Xinhua) 13:14, September 16, 2021
Cessna A-37 Dragonfly airplanes take part in the commemoration of the Bicentennial of Independence in Central America, in San Salvador department, El Salvador, on Sept. 15, 2021. El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Costa Rica commemorated the Bicentennial of Independence of Central America on Sept. 15. (Photo by Alexander Pena/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- North Macedonia marks 30th anniversary of independence
- Uzbekistan celebrates 30th anniversary of independence
- Singapore celebrates 56th anniversary of independence
- Syria's sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity must be respected, safeguarded: spokesperson
- Mainland stresses firm opposition to "Taiwan independence"
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.