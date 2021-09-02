Home>>
Uzbekistan celebrates 30th anniversary of independence
(Xinhua) 15:41, September 02, 2021
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev speaks during a celebration of the country's 30th anniversary of independence, in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Sept. 1, 2021. Uzbekistan became independent in 1991, and Sept. 1 of each year is Independence Day. (Photo by Zafar Khalilov/Xinhua)
