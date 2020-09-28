China, Uzbekistan agree to enhance bilateral cooperation

BEIJING, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- A senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov agreed on Friday to push for greater achievements in bilateral cooperation.

In a phone conversation, Guo Shengkun, Chinese chairman of the China-Uzbekistan intergovernmental committee of cooperation, said that under the strategic guidance of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, bilateral relations have reached an unprecedented high level.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, China and Uzbekistan have been supporting and helping each other and carried out effective cooperation against the pandemic, said Guo, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and who heads the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee.

He stressed that the two sides should deepen the implementation of the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, fully leverage the China-Uzbekistan intergovernmental committee of cooperation, adapt to the new circumstances as epidemic prevention and control becomes a new normal, and adopt flexible ways to push for greater achievements in bilateral cooperation in various fields.

For his part, Aripov, who is the Uzbek chairman of the China-Uzbekistan intergovernmental committee of cooperation, thanked China for its anti-pandemic assistance and expressed his willingness to strengthen the all-round cooperation between the two countries.