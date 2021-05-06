Languages

Thursday, May 06, 2021

Home>>

Scenery of Zaamin National Park in Uzbekistan

(Xinhua) 16:23, May 06, 2021

A mountain view is pictured from Zaamin National Park in the Jizzakh region of Uzbekistan, May 2, 2021. (Photo by Zafar Khalilov/Xinhua)


【1】【2】【3】【4】

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories