Scenery of Zaamin National Park in Uzbekistan
(Xinhua) 16:23, May 06, 2021
A mountain view is pictured from Zaamin National Park in the Jizzakh region of Uzbekistan, May 2, 2021. (Photo by Zafar Khalilov/Xinhua)
