North Macedonia marks 30th anniversary of independence

A parade is held to mark the 30th anniversary of the independence of North Macedonia in Skopje, North Macedonia, Sept. 8, 2021. (Photo by Tomislav Georgiev/Xinhua)

SKOPJE, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- North Macedonia on Wednesday marked the 30th anniversary of its independence.

In a video message to the citizens, President Stevo Pendarovski said that on this day 30 years ago came true the dream of all generations that fought and died for the country's freedom.

"Today, we have the privilege of having our own independent state and at the same time a great responsibility to invest in it to be a worthy home for every one of us," Pendarovski said.

Pendarovski, accompanied by Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and other officials, laid wreaths on the graves of former Presidents Kiro Gligorov and Boris Trajkovski, contributors to the country's sovereign statehood.

To mark the occasion, the authorities organized a series of events, including music performances and a parade of health workers, police and army members, athletes and firefighters.

Over 95 percent of the country's citizens voted in favor of independence in 1991. North Macedonia has been a candidate for European Union (EU) membership since 2005.

