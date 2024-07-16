Languages

Tuesday, July 16, 2024

Three Gorges Dam braces for floods

(Ecns.cn) 13:17, July 16, 2024

The Three Gorges Dam opens nine deep holes to discharge water in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province, July 15, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhou Xingliang)

The Three Gorges Dam increased its water discharge to 43,000 cubic meters per second to brace for floods in Hubei on Monday.

