Home>>
Three Gorges Dam braces for floods
(Ecns.cn) 13:17, July 16, 2024
The Three Gorges Dam opens nine deep holes to discharge water in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province, July 15, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhou Xingliang)
The Three Gorges Dam increased its water discharge to 43,000 cubic meters per second to brace for floods in Hubei on Monday.
The Three Gorges Dam opens nine deep holes to discharge water in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province, July 15, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhou Xingliang)
The Three Gorges Dam opens nine deep holes to discharge water in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province, July 15, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhou Xingliang)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.