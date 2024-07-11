Three Gorges Dam in Hubei discharges floodwater

Ecns.cn) 14:39, July 11, 2024

The Three Gorges Dam opens the floodgates to discharge the floodwater on the Yangtze River in central China's Hubei Province, July 10, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

The water inflow at the Three Gorges reservoir reached 31,000 cubic meters per second on Wednesday.

