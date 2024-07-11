Home>>
Three Gorges Dam in Hubei discharges floodwater
(Ecns.cn) 14:39, July 11, 2024
The Three Gorges Dam opens the floodgates to discharge the floodwater on the Yangtze River in central China's Hubei Province, July 10, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
The water inflow at the Three Gorges reservoir reached 31,000 cubic meters per second on Wednesday.
The Three Gorges Dam opens the floodgates to discharge the floodwater on the Yangtze River in central China's Hubei Province, July 10, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
The Three Gorges Dam opens the floodgates to discharge the floodwater on the Yangtze River in central China's Hubei Province, July 10, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
