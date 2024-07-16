Three Gorges Dam in central China's Hubei discharges floods

Xinhua) 11:07, July 16, 2024

Water gushes out from the Three Gorges Dam through nine of its flood discharge gates to spare more capacity for incoming floods from upper reaches of the Yangtze River, in central China's Hubei Province, July 15, 2024. (Photo by Zheng Jiayu/Xinhua)

Water gushes out from the Three Gorges Dam through nine of its flood discharge gates to spare more capacity for incoming floods from upper reaches of the Yangtze River, in central China's Hubei Province, July 15, 2024. (Photo by Zheng Jiayu/Xinhua)

Water gushes out from the Three Gorges Dam through nine of its flood discharge gates to spare more capacity for incoming floods from upper reaches of the Yangtze River, in central China's Hubei Province, July 15, 2024. (Photo by Zheng Jiayu/Xinhua)

Water gushes out from the Three Gorges Dam through nine of its flood discharge gates to spare more capacity for incoming floods from upper reaches of the Yangtze River, in central China's Hubei Province, July 15, 2024. (Photo by Zheng Jiayu/Xinhua)

Water gushes out from the Three Gorges Dam through nine of its flood discharge gates to spare more capacity for incoming floods from upper reaches of the Yangtze River, in central China's Hubei Province, July 15, 2024. (Photo by Zheng Jiayu/Xinhua)

Water gushes out from the Three Gorges Dam through nine of its flood discharge gates to spare more capacity for incoming floods from upper reaches of the Yangtze River, in central China's Hubei Province, July 15, 2024. (Photo by Wang Huifu/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)