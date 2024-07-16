Three Gorges Dam in central China's Hubei discharges floods
Water gushes out from the Three Gorges Dam through nine of its flood discharge gates to spare more capacity for incoming floods from upper reaches of the Yangtze River, in central China's Hubei Province, July 15, 2024. (Photo by Zheng Jiayu/Xinhua)
Water gushes out from the Three Gorges Dam through nine of its flood discharge gates to spare more capacity for incoming floods from upper reaches of the Yangtze River, in central China's Hubei Province, July 15, 2024. (Photo by Zheng Jiayu/Xinhua)
Water gushes out from the Three Gorges Dam through nine of its flood discharge gates to spare more capacity for incoming floods from upper reaches of the Yangtze River, in central China's Hubei Province, July 15, 2024. (Photo by Zheng Jiayu/Xinhua)
Water gushes out from the Three Gorges Dam through nine of its flood discharge gates to spare more capacity for incoming floods from upper reaches of the Yangtze River, in central China's Hubei Province, July 15, 2024. (Photo by Zheng Jiayu/Xinhua)
Water gushes out from the Three Gorges Dam through nine of its flood discharge gates to spare more capacity for incoming floods from upper reaches of the Yangtze River, in central China's Hubei Province, July 15, 2024. (Photo by Zheng Jiayu/Xinhua)
Water gushes out from the Three Gorges Dam through nine of its flood discharge gates to spare more capacity for incoming floods from upper reaches of the Yangtze River, in central China's Hubei Province, July 15, 2024. (Photo by Wang Huifu/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Hubei Three Gorges Resettlement Museum opens to public
- Rare, endangered plants reintroduced into China's Three Gorges Reservoir area
- Australian TV producer's second trip to the Yangtze River 24 years later
- Shipping throughput of Three Gorges Dam reaches 160 million tonnes
- China's Three Gorges company capitalizes on agrivoltaics
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.