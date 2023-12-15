Australian TV producer's second trip to the Yangtze River 24 years later

In this episode of "See You Again in China," follow People's Daily Online with Greg Grainger, an Australian TV producer and presenter, on a memorable second trip through Yichang city in central China’s Hubei Province 24 years after he first visited. Dive into the Three Gorges Dam, Tujia ethnic group culture and stunning landscapes along the Yangtze River.

When Grainger first came to Yichang in 1999, he visited the Three Gorges Dam, then under construction. From news to reality, back to China again, this time Grainger finally got the opportunity to visit the completed dam and observe the changes that have taken place in China. “The more I come to China, the more I realize the less I know,” he said.

Grainger has produced 300 documentaries, 23 of them about China. Due to the huge interest in China, Grainger and his team have produced a number of series such as “Futuristic China," "China Chat," and "Charming China,” which have been screened all over the world. In these programs, he focused on Chinese companies and tourism, witnessing the great changes that have taken place in China over the past 40 years.

