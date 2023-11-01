China's Three Gorges company capitalizes on agrivoltaics

Xinhua) 16:10, November 01, 2023

FUZHOU, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- The China Three Gorges Corporation, the world's largest hydropower developer and operator, has seen its agrivoltaics project connected to the grid in east China's Fujian Province.

Developed in cooperation with Fujian Sunner Group, one of Asia's largest chicken breeders, the combined photovoltaic and modern farming project in Guangze County, Fujian, boasts an electricity generating capacity of 45.6 million kWh on average a year in the first phase.

Liao Jianxin, general manager of the Fujian branch of Three Gorges Corporation, said at the full capacity grid-connection ceremony of the project on Tuesday that the company plans to deepen strategic cooperation with Fujian Sunner Group on developing a smart and zero-carbon energy supply system for farming.

The project's power stations have been built on Sunner's poultry farms. These power stations not only supply clean energy for the farms but can also send extra electricity to the grid.

The hydropower developer has been committed to developing a number of solar and wind power projects in recent years.

It is currently cooperating with Inner Mongolia Energy Group in constructing a mega solar and wind power base in China's seventh-largest desert, the Kubuqi, which is located in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)