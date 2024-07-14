People protest to call for immediate ceasefire, release of Israeli hostages in Jerusalem

Xinhua) 15:43, July 14, 2024

People take part in a protest calling for an immediate ceasefire and the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, in Jerusalem, July 13, 2024. (Photo by Jamal Awad/Xinhua)

