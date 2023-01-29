Shooting attack in Jerusalem injures 2 Israelis

Xinhua) 09:15, January 29, 2023

JERUSALEM, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- Two Israelis were injured in a shooting attack near the Old City of Jerusalem on Saturday morning, the Israeli police said.

The assailant, a 13-year-old Palestinian resident of East Jerusalem, was shot dead shortly after he injured a father and his son, the police said in a statement.

According to the statement, the Israeli police chief has decided to deploy special forces in the Jerusalem area.

Saturday's attack comes just after a Palestinian shooter killed seven Israelis and wounded three others in a settlement in East Jerusalem on Friday night.

In recent days, tensions between Israelis and Palestinians have been running high.

Earlier this week, a raid by the Israeli military in the West Bank city of Jenin resulted in the killing of nine Palestinians, triggering vows of revenge from Palestinians.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will convene a security cabinet meeting in the evening to discuss Israel's response to the latest incidents.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to visit the region soon.

