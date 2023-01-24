UN chief shocked, saddened by U.S. California mass shooting
UNITED NATIONS, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was shocked and saddened by the mass shooting in Monterey Park in the U.S. state of California, his spokesman said on Monday.
Five women and five men were killed while another 10 people were injured in the mass shooting Saturday night in the city of Monterey Park, 16 km east of Los Angeles downtown, local authorities said Sunday. The death toll rose to 11 as of Monday.
Guterres "extends his heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims, wishes a speedy recovery to the injured," said Stephane Dujarric, the chief spokesman for the UN chief, in a statement.
The secretary-general also "expresses solidarity with the Asian-American community in the United States of America," the statement added.
