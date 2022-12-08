Lion cub seen at Jerusalem Biblical Zoo
An eight-week-old Asiatic lion cub is seen at the Jerusalem Biblical Zoo in Jerusalem on Dec. 6, 2022. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)
An eight-week-old Asiatic lion cub is seen with its mother in their enclosure at the Jerusalem Biblical Zoo in Jerusalem on Dec. 6, 2022. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)
