Home>>
Palestinians celebrate Prophet Muhammad's birthday in Old City of Jerusalem
(Xinhua) 10:47, October 20, 2021
Palestinians participate in a celebration for the Prophet Muhammad's birthday in the Old City of Jerusalem, on Oct. 19, 2021. (Photo by Muammar Awad/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.