Arabic Language and Culture Festival opens in Jerusalem

Xinhua) 14:33, June 17, 2023

A woman selects books during the Arabic Language and Culture Festival in Jerusalem, June 15, 2023. The Arabic Language and Culture Festival, including offline Arabic courses, an Arabic book fair, interlingual communication programs and Arabic film screenings, opened in Jerusalem on Thursday. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)

This photo taken on June 15, 2023 shows a book stall during the Arabic Language and Culture Festival in Jerusalem. The Arabic Language and Culture Festival, including offline Arabic courses, an Arabic book fair, interlingual communication programs and Arabic film screenings, opened in Jerusalem on Thursday. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)

People take part in an interlingual communication program during the Arabic Language and Culture Festival in Jerusalem, June 15, 2023. The Arabic Language and Culture Festival, including offline Arabic courses, an Arabic book fair, interlingual communication programs and Arabic film screenings, opened in Jerusalem on Thursday. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)

