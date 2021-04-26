In pics: clashes in east Jerusalem between Palestinian demonstrators, Israeli police forces

Xinhua) 09:32, April 26, 2021

Israeli police arrest a man during clashes in east Jerusalem on April 24, 2021. Violent clashes recently broke out in east Jerusalem between Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli police forces. (Photo by Muammar Awad/Xinhua)

