In pics: clashes in east Jerusalem between Palestinian demonstrators, Israeli police forces
(Xinhua) 09:32, April 26, 2021
Israeli police arrest a man during clashes in east Jerusalem on April 24, 2021. Violent clashes recently broke out in east Jerusalem between Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli police forces. (Photo by Muammar Awad/Xinhua)
