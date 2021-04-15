Jordan welcomes UNESCO's resolution on Jerusalem Old City

Xinhua) 08:54, April 15, 2021

Muslim worshippers pray at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City on the first day of Eid al-Adha on July 31, 2020. (Photo by Muammar Awad/Xinhua)

AMMAN, April 14 (Xinhua) -- Jordan on Wednesday welcomed a resolution by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on the Old City of Jerusalem and its walls.

Jordan's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Deifallah Fayez said Wednesday that the UNESCO Executive Board adopted a resolution during its 211th session that considered all Israeli procedures aimed at changing the nature of the holy city and its legal status quo as null and void.

A man walks near the Dome of the Rock after snow in Jerusalem's Old City on Feb. 18, 2021. (Photo by Muammar Awad/Xinhua)

He added that the resolution was the result of Jordanian diplomatic efforts in cooperation with Palestinians and the Arab and Islamic groups in the organization, according to the ministry's statement.

Photo shows a view of the Tower of David Museum in the Old City of Jerusalem on Oct. 28, 2020. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)

He said the resolution calls on Israel to halt its illegal and unilateral procedures against the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Old City of Jerusalem and its walls.

