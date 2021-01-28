Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jan 28, 2021
Roman archeological site in Jerash, Jordan

(Xinhua)    10:22, January 28, 2021
Roman archeological site in Jerash, Jordan
Photo taken on Jan. 26, 2021 shows the Roman archeological site in Jerash, Jordan. The ruined city of Jerash is Jordan’s largest Roman archeological site, which has ceremonial gates, colonnaded avenues, temples and theaters. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

