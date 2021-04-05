Jordan receives 1st batch of COVID-19 vaccines purchased from China

Xinhua) 09:28, April 05, 2021

AMMAN, April 4 - First batch of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines purchased from China arrived in Jordanian capital Amman on Sunday, as the kingdom's endeavor to strengthen its mass inoculation campaign against the pandemic.

Chinese Ambassador to Jordan Chen Chuandong said in a statement that China and Jordan have supported each other in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, which reflects the value of the Chinese-Jordanian strategic partnership and profound friendship between the two countries and their people.

He said that the Chinese government has fulfilled its commitment to making its vaccines accessible as global public goods, and has assisted Jordan in purchasing Chinese vaccines with overcoming the pressure of large domestic and foreign demand for vaccines and the limits of its production capacity.

He said that the Chinese vaccines have won widespread recognition for their safety and efficacy, and China will continue its cooperation with Jordan to overcome the pandemic at an early date.

Jordan commenced a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Jan. 13 with the priority for vulnerable groups and frontline health workers.

The kingdom has reported 632,907 COVID-19 cases with 7,201 deaths.

(Web editor: Du Mingming, Bianji)