Beijing Xiangshan Forum to open in September

BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- The 11th Beijing Xiangshan Forum will be held in the Chinese capital from Sept. 12 to 14, a defense spokesperson said on Friday.

Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, said in a press release that this year's forum will focus on the theme of "promoting peace for a shared future."

China has invited delegates from over 100 countries and international organizations, as well as security experts and scholars from home and abroad to attend the forum, said Zhang, adding that preparations for the event are currently underway.

Initiated in 2006, the Beijing Xiangshan Forum is a high-level security and defense forum in Asia-Pacific with significant international influence.

