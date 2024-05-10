Forum on peaceful development of cross-Strait relations held in NE China
SHENYANG, May 10 (Xinhua) -- The 11th Dajiang Forum, a platform to discuss the peaceful development of relations between the Chinese mainland and Taiwan, was held on Friday in Shenyang in northeast China's Liaoning Province.
Themed "facilitating cross-Strait exchange and jointly striving for national rejuvenation," the forum was sponsored by the Central Committee of the Taiwan Democratic Self-Government League.
It was attended by about 150 guests, including officials, scholars and business leaders, from both sides of the Strait. They shared ideas on topics including the promotion of China's rich traditional culture and their experiences living and working on the mainland.
Addressing the forum, Liu Cigui, a member of the Standing Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, called on compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait to join forces in creating a bright future for the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.
The forum was launched in 2014 and is held annually.
Photos
Related Stories
- 2024 Zhongguancun Forum to be hosted in Beijing
- Forum on high-quality development of China's "beautiful villages" held in Beijing
- Macao int'l environmental cooperation forum opens
- A more open China will bring more opportunities for the world: Li
- Chinese premier delivers keynote speech at China Development Forum 2024
- World needs more exchanges, greater inclusiveness and cooperation
- Chinese VP to attend opening ceremony of 2023 Imperial Springs Int'l Forum
- Chinese authorities order crackdown on irregular forums
- Top business executives return to China: media
- Int'l forum held to mark 110th birth anniversary of Chinese American physicist Chien-Shiung Wu
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.