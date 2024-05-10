Forum on peaceful development of cross-Strait relations held in NE China

SHENYANG, May 10 (Xinhua) -- The 11th Dajiang Forum, a platform to discuss the peaceful development of relations between the Chinese mainland and Taiwan, was held on Friday in Shenyang in northeast China's Liaoning Province.

Themed "facilitating cross-Strait exchange and jointly striving for national rejuvenation," the forum was sponsored by the Central Committee of the Taiwan Democratic Self-Government League.

It was attended by about 150 guests, including officials, scholars and business leaders, from both sides of the Strait. They shared ideas on topics including the promotion of China's rich traditional culture and their experiences living and working on the mainland.

Addressing the forum, Liu Cigui, a member of the Standing Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, called on compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait to join forces in creating a bright future for the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

The forum was launched in 2014 and is held annually.

