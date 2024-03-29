Home>>
Forum on high-quality development of China's "beautiful villages" held in Beijing
(Xinhua) 11:02, March 29, 2024
BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- A branch of the China Tourism Association on Thursday held a forum on promoting the high-quality development of China's "beautiful villages" in the new era.
More than 30 experts from tourism departments, the diplomatic field and universities attended the forum in Beijing, and discussed topics including how to build the "most beautiful villages" of high standard in China.
Relevant standards and evaluation work will be actively advanced this year, according to the forum.
Experts agreed that China could potentially learn from European countries in this field, carry out international exchanges and cooperation, and advance rural revitalization.
