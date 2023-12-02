Chinese VP to attend opening ceremony of 2023 Imperial Springs Int'l Forum

Xinhua) 13:16, December 02, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng will attend upon invitation the opening ceremony of the 2023 Imperial Springs International Forum to be held in Guangzhou on Dec. 4, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced Friday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)