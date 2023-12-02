Home>>
Chinese VP to attend opening ceremony of 2023 Imperial Springs Int'l Forum
(Xinhua) 13:16, December 02, 2023
BEIJING, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng will attend upon invitation the opening ceremony of the 2023 Imperial Springs International Forum to be held in Guangzhou on Dec. 4, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced Friday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.