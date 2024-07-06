Tajik President Rahmon awarded China's Friendship Medal

The Friendship Medal is China's highest state honor for foreigners, reserved for those who have made outstanding contributions to China's modernization drive, promoting exchange and cooperation between China and the world, and safeguarding world peace. Today's ceremony for Tajik President Emomali Rahmon marks the first time the award was presented outside of China.

In its primary colors of golden and blue, the main body of the PRC Friendship Medal adopts elements including a peace dove, the Earth, a handshake, and a lotus, while the chain features elements such as Chinese knots, evergreens, peonies, a jade disc, and orchids. The medal is made with traditional craftsmanship such as filigree inlaid metal.

The design symbolizes the lasting friendship and solidarity between the Chinese people and the people of all other countries, as well as the hope for common prosperity and development around the world.

