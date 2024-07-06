Feature: A Tajik family's long-lasting bond with China

DUSHANBE, July 6 (Xinhua) -- In her studio in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, 76-year-old Musharrafa Sharipova gently unwraps a well-preserved painting, which vividly depicts legendary ancient Chinese heroine Mu Guiying.

Mu, a renowned figure in the legends of the generals of the Yang Family in the Northern Song Dynasty (960 AD-1127 AD), is a famous cultural symbol in China, which reflects female courage, resolution, loyalty, and insightfulness.

Sharipova received the painting as a gift from her father in 1960 when she finished her fourth grade. Her father, then an official of the Communist Party of Tajikistan, had received the painting and an art collection from a visiting Chinese delegation in the 1950s.

"The painting was almost like a flag, suggesting that my destiny is closely connected with China," said Sharipova, former deputy chairman of the Tajik Society for Friendship and Cultural Relations with Foreign Countries.

Today, Sharipova said her family has maintained close bonds with China for four generations from her father to her grandson.

A COUNTRY OF IMMENSE SIGNIFICANCE

Sharipova noted that the gifts from the Chinese delegation were a testament to her father's interactions with China and planted the seeds in her heart to carry on with his work on promoting friendship with China.

"The special affection our family has for China and our closeness to Chinese history and culture were established by my father. From a young age, I was influenced by him, and my bond with China took root in my childhood," she said.

In 2003, she served as the chief editor of the "Friendship" magazine, a quarterly publication of the Tajik Society for Friendship and Cultural Relations with Foreign Countries.

The magazine has extensively covered China and released several special issues on the country. "China has always been a key focus," she stressed.

From the 1990s to 2018, Sharipova visited China eight times and witnessed the country's rapid development.

"Every visit revealed (China's) new developments. The scale of construction and the unique architecture were astounding," she said. "Everywhere in China is developing in a quite visible manner."

She also regularly participates in activities held at the Confucius Institute in Dushanbe, sharing her experiences in China with students and encouraging them to learn Chinese and Chinese culture.

Years of personal and professional interactions have also brought Sharipova close friendships with Chinese people. "For me, the word 'China' holds immense significance!" She said.

FAMILY LEGACY

Each generation of the Sharipova family has maintained a strong connection with China. Her son frequently interacts with Chinese companies in his logistics job. Her grandson, Sulton Sultonov, engages in cultural exchanges with his Chinese colleagues in his advertising work. Her great-niece, Niso Nozirova, a university student majoring in Chinese, is passionate about Chinese culture and music.

"China has always been a close topic, inspiring a profound interest in our family's history. Preserving these precious memories and continuing the good deeds of our family are essential," Sultonov said.

Sharipova's 14-year-old grandson, Amid Sharipov, is a tech enthusiast fascinated with artificial intelligence and new technologies. Inspired by Chinese innovations, he dreams of studying at a Chinese university.

"China's progress amazes me, and many experts predict a new era of technology led by China," he said.

Sharipova intends to enroll her grandson in the Confucius Institute at the Tajik National University to learn Chinese in September.

"My grandmother's cooperation with China and numerous visits have solidified my desire to pursue a career in China. Realizing this dream would bring immense joy to my family and honor my great-grandfather's legacy," said the 14-year-old.

