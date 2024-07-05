Bilateral relations between China and Tajikistan in numbers

Ecns.cn) 16:48, July 05, 2024

China and Tajikistan established diplomatic ties in 1992 and advanced their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2017. In 2023, the two countries announced the building of a China-Tajikistan community with a shared future featuring everlasting friendship, solidarity, and mutual benefit.

Tajikistan is one of China's closest partners in Belt and Road cooperation. It was the first to sign a cooperation MOU with China on the Silk Road Economic Belt.

Tajikistan is located in the southeast of Central Asia, with a mountainous area exceeding 90% of its total area.

