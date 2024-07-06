Chinese medical team offers free surgeries for cataract patients in Tajikistan
A patient receives examinations during a Lifeline Express International Sight Saving Mission event in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, June 12, 2024. More than 500 local cataract patients have received free surgeries under the program of Lifeline Express International Sight Saving Mission performed by Chinese medical team. (Xinhua/Zheng Kaijun)
Patients wait for examinations during a Lifeline Express International Sight Saving Mission event in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, June 12, 2024. More than 500 local cataract patients have received free surgeries under the program of Lifeline Express International Sight Saving Mission performed by Chinese medical team. (Xinhua/Zheng Kaijun)
A cataract patient receives a free surgery during a Lifeline Express International Sight Saving Mission event in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, June 12, 2024. More than 500 local cataract patients have received free surgeries under the program of Lifeline Express International Sight Saving Mission performed by Chinese medical team. (Xinhua/Zheng Kaijun)
A patient communicates with a volunteer during a Lifeline Express International Sight Saving Mission event in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, June 12, 2024. More than 500 local cataract patients have received free surgeries under the program of Lifeline Express International Sight Saving Mission performed by Chinese medical team. (Xinhua/Zheng Kaijun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Flags of China, Tajikistan flutter in Dushanbe for Xi's visit
- Bilateral relations between China and Tajikistan in numbers
- Infographics: Highlights of China-Tajikistan cooperation
- Bowen in Dushanbe | Fruits of friendship with Tajikistan
- Interview: New prospects for Tajikistan-China comprehensive strategic partnership, says Tajik president
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.