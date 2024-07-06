Chinese medical team offers free surgeries for cataract patients in Tajikistan

Xinhua) 09:49, July 06, 2024

A patient receives examinations during a Lifeline Express International Sight Saving Mission event in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, June 12, 2024. More than 500 local cataract patients have received free surgeries under the program of Lifeline Express International Sight Saving Mission performed by Chinese medical team. (Xinhua/Zheng Kaijun)

Patients wait for examinations during a Lifeline Express International Sight Saving Mission event in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, June 12, 2024.

A cataract patient receives a free surgery during a Lifeline Express International Sight Saving Mission event in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, June 12, 2024.

A patient communicates with a volunteer during a Lifeline Express International Sight Saving Mission event in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, June 12, 2024.

