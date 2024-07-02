Art bridges China-Kazakhstan friendship across generations, says director

July 02, 2024

"At first, Bakhitzhan Baikadamov thought Xian Xinghai was just an ordinary performer. Only when he reached the theater did he realize Xian's true talent as a musician," Sabit Kurmanbekov, the Kazakh art director of the film "The Composer," told People's Daily reporters at the Abay Opera House, one of the movie's filming locations.

On Xian Xinghai Boulevard in Almaty, Kazakhstan, stands a monument shaped like a lotus flower, a testament to a touching friendship.

In 1941, when the Great Patriotic War broke out, Xian, a renowned Chinese composer, arrived in Almaty. At that time, he was worn down by poverty and illness. Fortunately, the Kazakh composer Baikadamov took care of Xian and provided him with the comfort of a home. In Almaty, Xian wrote "Amangeldy," a symphony in honor of the Kazakh national hero, which proved immensely popular with local people.

Their story was told in the 2019 movie "The Composer," jointly produced by China and Kazakhstan.

For Kurmanbekov, making the film was also a journey of cultural exchange between China and Kazakhstan. "We worked very well with the Chinese filming crew. Their professionalism and team spirit greatly inspired us," he said.

After the movie had finished filming, Kurmanbekov felt closer to China. "It often occurs to me, 'Would I be as strong as him?' Although he led a miserable life, his love for music and his motherland proved that one should never give up on his pursuit of the arts," he stated.

According to Kurmanbekov, the genuine bond between the two composers, rooted in their shared passion for music and devotion to their homelands and people, has the ability to endure through the ages and inspire future generations.

Kurmanbekov hopes that by fostering greater collaboration and mutual learning, artistic talents from both nations can create even more outstanding works together in the years to come. "Through collaboration in art, we can bring the people of both countries closer to each other," he said.

