People's Daily Online launches documentary on China-Kazakhstan ties

People's Daily Online) 13:42, July 01, 2024

People's Daily Online launched a documentary titled "Win-win: The Cultural Silk Road in Kazakhstan" in Astana, Kazakhstan's capital, on June 29 during a sharing session where the outlet and Kazakh media presented the results of their joint coverage of cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Tang Weihong, chairperson of the Supervisory Board of People's Daily Online, highlighted the crucial role media professionals play in documenting, observing, and promoting mutually beneficial cooperation and friendly exchanges between China and Kazakhstan.

Tang Weihong, chairperson of the Supervisory Board of People's Daily Online, speaks at the launch ceremony of the documentary "Win-win: The Cultural Silk Road in Kazakhstan" in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, June 29, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Ren Haoyu)

She recalled that People's Daily Online launched an international media coverage of the New Silk Road in 2014, sending a team to Kazakhstan to cover the achievements of China-Kazakhstan cooperation under the BRI.

More recently, the outlet dispatched another team to Kazakhstan to produce the documentary, which captures touching moments in the relationship between the two countries.

Tang cited a Kazakh proverb, "Friendship is an inexhaustible wealth," and noted that the documentary showcases inspiring stories that reflect the deep bond between the peoples of Kazakhstan and China.

One such story is the profound friendship between Chinese composer Xian Xinghai and Kazakh composer Bakhitzhan Baykadamov, a bond cherished by both countries.

The launch ceremony of a documentary entitled "Win-win: The Cultural Silk Road in Kazakhstan," produced by People's Daily Online, is held in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, June 29, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Sheng Chuyi)

The documentary also features Ismail Daurov, a young Kazakh man who gained attention for his assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic response in China's Shaanxi Province. His words, "I am a foreigner, but I am not an outsider," reflect the close bond between the peoples of Kazakhstan and China.

People's Daily Online, backed by People's Daily, is the most influential large-scale comprehensive news website in China. It publishes versions in 15 foreign languages, including Kazakh, and has 14 subsidiary companies or representative offices in 11 countries and regions. The website also operates 64 social media accounts with a total of 190 million followers.

In addition, People's Daily Online operates the Belt and Road News Network website, actively providing information services to member media outlets.

Launched in 2021, the Kazakh (Cyrillic script) version of People's Daily Online is the first and only news website in China that offers news in Kazakh. It is a vital resource for internet users in Kazakhstan and Central Asia seeking insights into China.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)