Chinese general consul in Almaty: Promoting exchanges, mutual learning to make garden of world civilizations more colorful and vibrant

People's Daily Online) 15:05, July 01, 2024

A People's Daily Online's film crew for the "Cultural Silk Road" program recently went to Almaty, Kazakhstan, to interview Jiang Wei, the Chinese general consul in Almaty, on topics concerning cooperation under the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), exchanges and mutual learning between China and Kazakhstan, among others.

Jiang said that China and Kazakhstan, connected by mountains and rivers, are good neighbors and friends who treat each other as equals and partners with common goals. They have achieved many fruitful outcomes in cultural exchanges. Within the framework of the SCO, both sides will promote cultural exchanges to make the garden of world civilizations more colorful and vibrant.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)