People's Daily unveils Digital Bulletin Board in Kazakhstan

People's Daily Online) 13:20, July 01, 2024

People's Daily unveiled its Digital Bulletin Board at the Chinese Visa Application Center in Astana, Kazakhstan, on June 29, during a sharing session with Kazakh media outlets to present the results of their collaborative coverage of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation between the two countries.

The board was unveiled by Xu Lijing, deputy editor-in-chief of People's Daily, and Liu Hua, counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Kazakhstan.

Wu Qimin, president of People's Daily Digital Communication Co., Ltd., speaks at the unveiling ceremony for the Digital Bulletin Board at the Chinese Visa Application Center in Astana, Kazakhstan, June 29, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Ge Taiyi)

Wu Qimin, president of People's Daily Digital Communication Co., Ltd., said that People's Daily's Digital Bulletin Board has an extensive reach across China, offering practical, context-specific, and personalized cultural and information services to a diverse range of readers.

People's Daily's Digital Bulletin Board has expanded its reach globally, serving as a platform for promoting cultural exchanges between China and other countries through digital technology.

A ceremony is held at the Chinese Visa Application Center in Astana, Kazakhstan, on June 29, to unveil People's Daily's Digital Bulletin Board. (People's Daily Online/Sheng Chuyi)

The content displayed on the board is sourced from the Kazakh version of People's Daily Online, which was launched in 2021 as the first and only Chinese news website offering news in the Kazakh language (Cyrillic script). The site serves as a vital resource for internet users in Kazakhstan and Central Asia who want to gain insights into China.

