Chinese ambassador to Kazakhstan eyes next 'golden 30 years' of bilateral ties

People's Daily Online) 17:26, July 01, 2024

A filming crew from People's Daily Online recently visited Kazakhstan to interview Chinese Ambassador Zhang Xiao about the future of China-Kazakhstan relations. The interview, part of the media organization's "Cultural Silk Road" series, covered topics such as Belt and Road cooperation, intercultural exchanges, and mutual learning among civilizations.

Zhang said that China and Kazakhstan are friendly neighbors connected by mountains and rivers with a shared future.

China-Kazakhstan relations have progressed by leaps and bounds since the establishment of diplomatic relations 32 years ago, reaching a historic high as a permanent comprehensive strategic partnership. Their relationship sets a strong example of good neighborly cooperation on the global stage.

He noted that Belt and Road cooperation between the two countries started early with solid foundations, and has yielded tangible outcomes and far-reaching impact. China and Kazakhstan have established a multi-dimensional pattern of mutual learning among civilizations, setting a good example for increasing exchanges among civilizations and implementing the Global Civilization Initiative.

