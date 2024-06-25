China seizes 4.5 tonnes of drugs in border anti-narcotics enforcement

June 25, 2024

BEIJING, June 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities have seized 4.5 tonnes of various drugs in their efforts to combat narcotics at border ports in the first half of this year, leading to the arrest of 381 criminal suspects, the National Immigration Administration (NIA) announced on Tuesday.

As of Monday, these operations have successfully cracked 284 such drug-related cases, with 59 cases involving drugs weighing over 10,000 grams each.

The NIA has ramped up its crackdown on drug-related crime in border areas, with a particular emphasis on stemming drug inflows.

It plans to further implement measures to bolster anti-drug enforcement. These include stepping up investigations into violations, tightening control at border ports, targeting drug-trafficking rings and networks, including their leaders, and enhancing law enforcement cooperation with various countries and regions.

