Victims in NE China knife attack sustain no life-threatening injuries, suspect nabbed: police

Xinhua) 09:17, June 12, 2024

CHANGCHUN, June 11 (Xinhua) -- Police in northeast China's Jilin Province have arrested an individual suspected of attacking four foreigners and one Chinese national with a knife at a park on Monday.

Police in Jilin City's Chuanying District received a report of the knife attack at 11:49 a.m. on Monday. They immediately rushed to the site and sent the injured to hospital.

The suspect, a man surnamed Cui, was arrested by police on Monday, according to a police statement on Tuesday.

Among the five victims, four are foreign nationals who are invited scholars from Cornell College in the U.S. State of Iowa and currently teaching at Beihua University. The Chinese citizen is a tourist trying to stop the attack.

All five victims have received proper treatment and their conditions are not life-threatening, the police said.

Further investigation of the case is under way.

