Chinese police probe into money laundering case in anti-drug cooperation with U.S.
(Xinhua) 09:35, June 19, 2024
BEIJING, June 19 (Xinhua) -- Following a U.S. clue on drugs and money laundering, Chinese police have launched an investigation into a case involving illegal foreign exchange transactions, China's Ministry of Public Security said Wednesday.
