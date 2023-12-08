Chinese state councilor calls for renewed efforts to tackle drug-related crimes

Xinhua) 09:30, December 08, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor Wang Xiaohong on Thursday spoke of the requirements to advance the war on drugs and facilitate the high-quality development of drug control.

Wang, also director of the China National Narcotic Control Committee, made the remarks at a national teleconference on drug control.

Wang detailed the necessity of tackling drug-related crimes with a zero-tolerance approach, calling on relevant government departments to make full efforts to crack down on criminal gangs, networks and individuals related to illicit drugs.

He also stressed the need to enhance border control as well as the handling of new types of drugs, such as fentanyl.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)