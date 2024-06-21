China's top procuratorate issues typical cases of narcotic, psychotropic drug abuse
BEIJING, June 21 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) on Friday issued a list of typical cases concerning abuse of narcotics and psychotropic drugs.
Some of these pain-relieving and sedative drugs are also easily addictive, often making such cases secretive and difficult in terms of locating sources and presenting evidence, the SPP said.
When handling the above-mentioned cases, prosecutors got involved at an early stage to help investigators collect and secure evidence, according to a leading prosecutor with the SPP.
Procuratorates in the country will intensify efforts to punish those involved in similar cases and coordinate with public security departments and courts, said the prosecutor.
They will also make procuratorial recommendations to relevant departments regarding the cases and follow the implementation process. A joint consultation mechanism will be set up to prevent the drugs from flowing into illegal channels via the mail or other deliveries.
