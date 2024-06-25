First prize winner of State Natural Science Award promotes research development in topological electronic field

Xinhua) 15:04, June 25, 2024

Fang Zhong briefs on research achievements at the Institute of Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing, capital of China, June 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Research on the computational prediction of topological electronic materials was on Monday honored with the first prize of State Natural Science Award. The research project is led by Fang Zhong and his team from Institute of Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The team's achievements has promoted the research development in the topological electronic field and made China stand in the forefront worldwide in this field of research.

Fang Zhong (2nd R) and his team member Weng Hongming talk with students at the Institute of Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing, capital of China, June 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Dai Xi, Wang Zhijun, Fang Zhong, Weng Hongming and Yu Rui (L to R) pose for a group photo at the Institute of Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing, capital of China, June 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Fang Zhong (R) and his team member Weng Hongming talk on research progress at the Institute of Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing, capital of China, June 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Fang Zhong (C) and his team members Wang Zhijun (1st L), Weng Hongming (2nd L), Dai Xi (2nd R), Yu Rui (1st R) pose for a group photo at the Institute of Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing, capital of China, June 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Dai Xi, Wang Zhijun, Fang Zhong, Weng Hongming and Yu Rui (L to R) pose for a group photo at the Institute of Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing, capital of China, June 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

