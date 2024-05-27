Chinese vice premier calls for promoting spirit of scientists

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, visits the exhibition hall dedicated to the spirit of scientists at the Institute of Mechanics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, in Beijing, capital of China, May 26, 2024. Ding attended the main event of China's 2024 National Science and Technology Week and Beijing Science and Technology Week in Beijing on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang on Sunday urged efforts to promote the spirit of scientists and gather wisdom and strength to build China into a sci-tech powerhouse.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks at the main event of China's 2024 National Science and Technology Week and Beijing Science and Technology Week in Beijing.

He emphasized the need to vigorously uphold scientists' patriotic, innovative, practical, dedicated, collaborative, and educative spirit to create a social environment that respects science and advocates innovation.

At the Institute of Mechanics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Ding visited the offices where renowned scientists Qian Xuesen and Guo Yonghuai once worked, the exhibition hall dedicated to the spirit of scientists, and the laboratory for testing the mechanical properties of materials.

Ding said the older generation of scientists achieved remarkable success under extremely difficult conditions, primarily because of their deep patriotism and commitment to serving the country.

To achieve the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, more researchers must take on the mission and responsibility of achieving high-level sci-tech self-reliance and strength, Ding said.

He highlighted that young people are the future of innovation and encouraged elementary school students to maintain their interest in exploration and empower their dreams with the wings of science and technology.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, also attended the event.

China's 2024 National Science and Technology Week runs from May 25 to June 1.

