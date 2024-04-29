China awards young female scientists

Xinhua) 10:34, April 29, 2024

Shen Yiqin, Chinese State Councilor and president of the All-China Women's Federation, attends an award ceremony for young female scientists in Beijing, capital of China, April 28, 2024. An award dedicated to young female scientists was presented to 20 individuals and five teams in Beijing on Sunday. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- An award dedicated to young female scientists was presented to 20 individuals and five teams in Beijing on Sunday.

Shen Yiqin, Chinese State Councilor and president of the All-China Women's Federation, attended the award ceremony.

Shen encouraged female scientists to remain dedicated to science and scale new heights in scientific research.

She also called on the talented young minds to play an important role in China's efforts to achieve greater self-reliance and strength in science and technology, develop new quality productive forces and promote high-quality development.

Established in 2004, the award has been given to 204 outstanding women in the science field.

