Chinese vice premier encourages foreign experts to strengthen cooperation with China

Xinhua) 09:38, June 25, 2024

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with and presents medals to foreign experts who won the International Science and Technology Cooperation Award for the year 2023 at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, June 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang met with and presented medals to foreign experts who won the International Science and Technology Cooperation Award for the year 2023 at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday.

On behalf of the Chinese government, Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, extended congratulations to the award recipients and thanked foreign experts for their long-term contributions to the country's sci-tech development and modernization.

Ding voiced the hope that they will continue to devote themselves to sci-tech exchanges and cooperation with China, promote innovation and tackle challenges jointly in an effort to benefit people of all countries more.

Ten foreign experts won the International Science and Technology Cooperation Award for the year 2023. A total of 146 foreign experts, three international organizations and one foreign organization have so far won the award since 1995.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)