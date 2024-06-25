Full Text: Action Plan on Strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Between the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Poland (2024-2027)

Xinhua) 10:30, June 25, 2024

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- The People's Republic of China and the Republic of Poland on Monday issued an action plan (2024-2027) on strengthening their comprehensive strategic partnership.

