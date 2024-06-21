China firmly opposes U.S. tariff hike on Chinese goods
BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- China firmly opposes and has lodged solemn representations over the further increase of additional tariffs on some Chinese goods by the United States, the country's Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.
On top of existing tariffs under Section 301, the United States on May 14 decided to raise additional tariffs on its imports of Chinese products including electric vehicles, lithium-ion batteries, solar cells and critical minerals.
The U.S. side ignores World Trade Organization rules, insists on retaining and increasing tariffs under the Section 301, and politicizes and weaponizes economic matters, which runs counter to the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and is a typical example of political manipulation, said He Yadong, spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce at a press conference.
The U.S. side should immediately rectify its wrongdoing and remove the additional tariff measures against China, said He.
