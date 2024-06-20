China opposes U.S. sanctions against Chinese firms over alleged Russian involvement

Xinhua) 17:07, June 20, 2024

BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday voiced firm opposition to a recent U.S. decision to sanction Chinese firms over the so-called Russian involvement.

The sanctions have no basis in international law and no mandate from the United Nations Security Council, said He Yadong, spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce at a press conference.

Such move is a typical act of unilateral bullying and economic coercion, said He.

The U.S. side should immediately stop its unreasonable suppression of Chinese companies, He said, adding that China will take all necessary measures to unswervingly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises.

