Home>>
China opposes U.S. sanctions against Chinese firms over alleged Russian involvement
(Xinhua) 17:07, June 20, 2024
BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday voiced firm opposition to a recent U.S. decision to sanction Chinese firms over the so-called Russian involvement.
The sanctions have no basis in international law and no mandate from the United Nations Security Council, said He Yadong, spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce at a press conference.
Such move is a typical act of unilateral bullying and economic coercion, said He.
The U.S. side should immediately stop its unreasonable suppression of Chinese companies, He said, adding that China will take all necessary measures to unswervingly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- What's behind Pentagon's clandestine disinformation campaign against Chinese vaccine？
- China opposes U.S.' illegal unilateral sanctions on Venezuela: spokesperson
- Chinese, U.S. officials discuss counternarcotics cooperation
- China, U.S. to establish communication channel for subnational climate cooperation
- China slams US misinformation on vaccines
- China urges U.S. to stop concocting, spreading false information about other countries: foreign ministry
- Pentagon runs secret anti-vax campaign to undermine China during COVID-19 pandemic -- Reuters investigation
- Commentary: What is behind Washington's persistent attempts to badmouth China's economy?
- The second China-U.S. Track 1.5 Dialogue calls for stable relations through cooperation
- U.S. urged to work with China for cross-Strait peace, stability
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.