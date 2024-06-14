The second China-U.S. Track 1.5 Dialogue calls for stable relations through cooperation

BEIJING, June 13 (Xinhua) -- The Second China-U.S. Track 1.5 Dialogue was held in Beijing on Thursday under the theme of "sharing perspectives and finding solutions on key and urgent issues".

Some 30 representatives from both China and the United States, including John Thornton, co-chair of the Board of Trustees of the Asia Society, attended the dialogue and had candid, in-depth and constructive exchanges.

Both sides agreed that the stable development of China-U.S. relations is in line with the interests of the two peoples and the general expectations of the international community. Both China and the United States should adhere to peaceful coexistence, avoid conflicts and confrontations, and strengthen communication and dialogue to enhance mutual understanding and trust.

The two sides should also deepen cooperation in areas such as economy, trade, climate change, health, and artificial intelligence, and expand people-to-people exchanges, especially among the youth.

Both sides recognized the need to strengthen risk management and properly handle differences, to shoulder their responsibilities as major countries in jointly addressing global challenges.

Both sides agreed to continue deepening dialogue and communication, and make efforts to promote the stable and healthy development of China-U.S. relations.

The dialogue was co-hosted by the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Asia Society of the United States.

