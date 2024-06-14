Young Americans soak up history, culture on central China exchange tour

June 14, 2024

WUHAN, June 13 (Xinhua) -- A group of young Americans and Chinese people has completed an adventurous summer journey in central China's Hubei Province, immersing themselves in the ancient traditions and modernity of Chinese culture over an action-packed week.

From June 6 to 12, over 40 participants from universities, enterprises and social organizations took part in a China-U.S. youth exchange program, aiming to bridge the gap between young people from both countries through shared experiences and cultural immersion.

The journey kicked off amid the misty peaks of the Wudang Mountains, legendary for Taoism and the graceful art of Tai Chi. Laura Hulbert, a graduate student from Northeastern State University, couldn't resist capturing every moment with her camera.

"It's breathtaking with the mountains in the background, and learning about the history and the culture of the temples and all the rituals that go into it," said Hulbert, who even found time to try her hand at Tai Chi in its birthplace.

"It's good to try something new. There's a lot of practice, dedication and control that goes into this," Hulbert said, adding that she is determined to continue the practice back home.

In the bustling capital city of Wuhan, where the mighty Yangtze River meets its tributaries, the group savored the sights during a sunset cruise. Leia Alex, an American artist based in Australia, immediately recognized the iconic Yellow Crane Tower from her mother's oil paintings.

"My mom did an art residency in China," said Alex. "Last year, she visited Wuhan, Yichang, Beijing and Hong Kong, and she later painted the places she had been to," she added, proudly displaying her mother's masterpiece of the tower against a backdrop of crimson hues.

Alex said she can't wait to capture the essence of China in her own drawings once she gets home.

As their boat glided beneath the majestic Wuhan Yangtze River Bridge, Makiy Laeyn, an art student from Northeastern State University, marveled at China's engineering prowess.

Snapping photos to remember the moment, Laeyn said she had no idea that China had such a variety of stunning bridges and that China had been involved in bridge-building across the globe.

Chinese volunteer Wang Leyi, from Hubei University of Education, found the cultural exchange immensely rewarding.

"Despite our cultural differences, communication has been seamless. Our American friends have been eager to share their stories, and we've embraced this chance to learn from each other," Wang said.

For Laeyn, who was paired with Wang during her Hubei stay, the experience was unforgettable. "Before, I only knew China for its bustling cities and skyscrapers, but this trip has opened my eyes, and I can't wait to return."

